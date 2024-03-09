5 Spices to Put in Your Coffee to Boost Your Memory – Tuxboard

Find out what spices should be added to coffee to allow it to maximize its valuable effects on memory.

Coffee is a drink full of health benefits. But did you know that you can boost your memory by adding spices? Find out which one to add to your espresso!

An undeniable health companion

You can’t imagine starting the day without it, and tasting it is always a delicious moment? Like many people, coffee is undoubtedly your favorite drink.

Many of us eat it for breakfast. And for good reason! Because it contains caffeine A real booster that supports our stamina throughout the day.

But the molecule that is caffeine is not the only one with these properties. It is also good for many other reasons. Drinking coffee has long-recognized health benefits.

It is a natural vasodilator. It thus has the effect of facilitating blood flow in the veins and vessels. Which is perfect if you suffer from frequent headaches.

Consuming coffee cans Also helps in weight loss. Because caffeine accelerates a process called “thermogenesis” in the body. This way it burns fat naturally. So it’s a real boost for those looking to get rid of their little rolls before summer.

He is also a friend of your heart! Coffee consumption reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease. However, beware of excessive consumption. ! Because in excessive intoxication, this drink can cause headaches, stomachaches or even unpleasant palpitations.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of coffee without the inconvenience, Stick to 4 to 5 small cups per day. Knowing this, all you have to do is enjoy it!

But did you know that you can further enhance the (good) effects of your drink by adding spices? Find out which ones to add to your steaming cup to help your memory…

To automatically add these spices to your coffee

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease… these are words and diseases that scare people and are being discussed more and more. This particularly affects the cognitive functions of the brain and especially memory.

Recognizing faces, doing mental calculations, driving a car, playing the piano or simply reading… these are some of the tasks that are directly linked to remembering things. However, when illness strikes, it can impair these vital functions.

In order for the brain to overcome this failed memory, Spices are a great help. So much so that some researchers do not hesitate to say that they offer “Many benefits for memory and brain health.”

This is mainly due to Polyphenols That includes this. However, consuming spices every day is not always easy. Because you should be able to associate them with a dish or preparation. To make your life easier, you can simply sprinkle it in your coffee. It’s great for your health, and what’s more, it’s delicious.

For example, add cinnamon to your drink. she Packed with antioxidants And also regulates blood glucose levels.

Turmeric is also another interesting spice to add to coffee. Because she Prevents oxidative stress. and promotes the growth of neurons.

Another great friend of memory: ginger. It balances the neurotransmitters responsible for concentration. Additionally, these spices will give your coffee a delicious spicy taste. Such as black pepper and nutmeg, both of which prevent neuronal degeneration.