The city has been decorated with blue color to create awareness among the residents

Colorectal cancer affects millions of people every year. On the initiative of gastroenterologist Dr. Alexandre Didier, Toll Nagar is decorated in blue throughout the month of March. The idea is part of the Blue Mars national initiative launched 6 years ago. The Blue Mars campaign was created to prevent the second deadliest cancer in France. With 17,000 deaths annually in France, it is more lethal than lung cancer. However, two of the three French people will not be tested. Doctor Alexandre Didier, a digestive surgeon at Toll Hospital Center, came up with the idea for Blue Mars to create a local event in Toll. But he benefited from very little time to organize his first campaign, setting up several stands in the town was first discussed in October.

“Pure and hard” awareness Ultimately it was the center of the hospital and the empty shopping arcade that was chosen to welcome Dr. Didier, Marie Keller, Health Executive in Toole, Dr. Torteaux, a former surgeon as well as nurses and members of the League Against Cancer to the stands. This will allow “pure and strict” awareness raising, according to Dr. Didier, but where everyone can come and get information, because “no one will be denied”. Free screening test will be conducted in this stand. The two-minute exercise involved “doing the right thing” on a device installed on a toilet seat and then sending the sample in a pre-stamped envelope. People who test positive, i.e. people who have occult blood, invisible to the naked eye, found in their stool, will automatically be redirected to a gastroenterologist.

Think bigger for next year Alexandre Didier is already in the news for the 2025 edition. They want to bring a Cologne tour to town, presenting a giant floral model of the colony to the general public. Scientific popularization, press briefings and public conferences are also part of the digestive surgeon’s desires. The hospital center is not on its first awareness campaign. Every year, he participates in the Une Rose un Hope event with bikers from Toulouse, who two years ago helped finance a laparoscopy column in Toulouse. The stand will be set up on March 7 and 15 at the entrance hall of the Hospital Center from 2 pm to 5 pm and at Kora Shopping Arcade on March 9 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Source link