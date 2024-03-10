Health

One bite of chicken curry kills him

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 2 minutes read

In June 2022, Joseph Higginson, a 27-year-old mechanic, consulted an allergist. Skin testing confirmed His allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, almonds and coconutexplained the mirror. After this diagnosis, the doctor prescribed EpiPen, an adrenaline auto-injector that, in the event of ingestion of the allergen, would counter a severe allergic reaction. In addition to his EpiPen, Joseph was also notified Risks of anaphylaxisAn allergic reaction that is extremely rapid and can be fatal.

But it was during a family meal on December 28, 2022 that everything changed. That day, the Higginson family decided Order from Mala Indian Restaurant A meal that they will share together. After a bite of the starter and his main course, butter chicken, it was meOsef stood up suddenly. The young man walked to the kitchen sink, possibly intending to throw up on himself before going upstairs.

The EpiPen was not enough to save Joseph’s life

People with allergies Always take the situation seriously. It is not something to be taken lightly, as the severity of allergies can vary throughout life.” she said.

After her brother’s death, Emily announced to the press that her family had raised funds Finance defibrillators in their sectorAlso with the aim of supporting the charity Anaphylaxis UK.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

This wholemeal bread, sold in supermarkets, is best for weight loss, according to this nutritionist

1 week ago

Associations of patients suffering from long-term conditions are concerned about the proposed reform of their care

3 days ago

Japanese woman who can lose weight with 5 minutes of daily exercise

January 4, 2024

Internal Medicine awards the best journalism articles

January 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button