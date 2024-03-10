One bite of chicken curry kills him

In June 2022, Joseph Higginson, a 27-year-old mechanic, consulted an allergist. Skin testing confirmed His allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, almonds and coconutexplained the mirror. After this diagnosis, the doctor prescribed EpiPen, an adrenaline auto-injector that, in the event of ingestion of the allergen, would counter a severe allergic reaction. In addition to his EpiPen, Joseph was also notified Risks of anaphylaxisAn allergic reaction that is extremely rapid and can be fatal.

But it was during a family meal on December 28, 2022 that everything changed. That day, the Higginson family decided Order from Mala Indian Restaurant A meal that they will share together. After a bite of the starter and his main course, butter chicken, it was meOsef stood up suddenly. The young man walked to the kitchen sink, possibly intending to throw up on himself before going upstairs.

The EpiPen was not enough to save Joseph’s life

His sister, Emily, then administered his EpiPen into his thigh, without success. Joseph simply collapsed. His family members then placed him in a side safety position while they contacted emergency services. Despite adrenaline injections and emergency services carrying out cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Joseph died on January 4, 2023 At the Royal Bolton Hospital.

An autopsy was performed to understand why such a severe allergic reaction occurred. An autopsy report established that Joseph’s death was due to Acute anaphylaxis. Although a police investigation was opened, nothing special was found in the dish. The restaurant menu was clear though: Butter chicken contains nutsA known allergen in Joseph’s case.

He didn’t take his allergies seriously

But Joseph never realized his allergy until it was discovered There is no discomfort when eating peanuts or tree nuts. He had already ordered and eaten butter chicken. However, according to his sister’s statement, the young man was hospitalized for an allergic reaction in April of the same year. According to her, Joseph didn’t always take his allergies seriously. “The People with allergies Always take the situation seriously. It is not something to be taken lightly, as the severity of allergies can vary throughout life.” she said.

After her brother’s death, Emily announced to the press that her family had raised funds Finance defibrillators in their sectorAlso with the aim of supporting the charity Anaphylaxis UK.