37th African Union Summit ends with “worrying” observation for the continent

The 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union concluded this Sunday, February 18, in Addis Ababa. Some thirty of the continent’s leaders traveled to the Ethiopian capital to discuss the crisis rocking Africa. At the end of the summit, the Peace and Security Council commissioners returned to the “deeply alarming” situation on the continent.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye – who holds the role of Commissioner for Political Affairs at the African Union Peace and Security Council – says he represents the concerns of heads of state and government about the ever-increasing instability on the continent, particularly military pressures.

He mentioned the six countries suspended for deviating from the democratic path. We are talking about the three countries of the Sahel, Guinea, Gabon and Sudan. The assembly says it has a zero-tolerance policy on the insurgency. “ If we take the military rather than the political voice, suspension is the number one sanction for unconstitutional changes. That is why the Peace and Security Council applied the suspension six times: Sudan, Gabon, Niger, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. Because they have violated the fundamental values ​​and principles of the African Union regarding democracy within the AU. »

But he also made it clear that the African Union supports the transition process so that it restores the constitutional order. “ The African Union does not do anything outside of its role. This is why we are working with many actors, including UNDP, called the African Facility, to support inclusive transitions in Africa. This feature promotes engagement on how many suspended member states can make a smooth, effective and inclusive political transition. We are therefore working with them on their political transition program so that they can return to the African Union, provided they respect the constitutional order and hold free, fair, credible and transparent elections. »

Ambassador Bankole Adoye however recalled that the African Union acted as an observer for 13 elections last year and will do so for the upcoming 15 elections this year. According to him, there is evidence that the continent wants to maintain its path towards strengthening democratic practices.

He also expressed the need to operationalize the African Standby Force (FFA). He also praised the mediation work of Angolan President Joao Lourenco, a champion of mediation in the still-burning issue of conflict in eastern DRC between Kinshasa and Kigali. Finally, Ambassador Bankole Adeyoye recalled the need to restore security and peace throughout the region, particularly in the Great Lakes regions and Sudan, from Libya to the Horn of Africa and the Sahel. .

This 37th summit was also marked by numerous divisions of its member states, east of the DRC, between Somalia and Ethiopia, between Morocco and Algeria. While the African Union was integrated into the G20 in September 2023, some observers questioned the organization’s ability to reach common ground.

The introduction of the AU to the G20 ushers in a new era as the AU thus becomes an actor in international politics. She finds herself in a position where she has to have an opinion representing Africa on global issues. But in the African Union, it is very complicated… Paul-Simon Handy, Director of the Institute for Security Studies East Africa Regional Office Gwendal Levina

