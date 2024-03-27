How Bassiro Diomei Faye prepares for power

Basirou Diomay Fay during his first press conference after being declared the winner of the presidential election in Senegal on March 25, 2024 in Dakar. John Wessels / AFP

How do you go from the status of a “political prisoner” to the position of a serving president when you are largely unknown to the general public, inexperienced in running the affairs of state, and hold the promise of radical change embodied by your mentor? It’s a delicate equation, pitted against 44-year-old Bassirou Diomay Faye, elected on March 24 to succeed Senegalese President Macky Sall, whose term ends on April 2.

54.28% in the first round – which says a lot about the ambient “clearance”, brought to power by a tidal wave of elections, the new leader will have to choose the first prime minister and form a government. “It shall be composed of men and women of valor and virtue, On 25 March, Basirou outlined Diomé Faye in his first speech as president-elect. Senegalese men and women, from the interior and the diaspora, are known for their competence, their integrity and their patriotism. »

His first choices will be decisive and observed. Will he mark the clean break he promised voters or will he reflect a compromise with his allies, prominent figures in Senegal’s political life? In the polls, Basirou Dimaye Faye crushed all his opponents. Outgoing Power’s candidate, Amadou Ba, gathered only 35.79% of the vote against Mackie Saul, the personification of “continuity”, representing “change”. The other 17 contenders for the top post received less than 3% of the vote. A third man, Aliou Mamadou Diya, won 2.8% of the vote.

A victory that apparently gives Basirou Diomey Faye all the cards in hand. “Senegalese gave him enough legitimacy to rule without holding any allies hostage”Observes Moundiaye Cissé, Executive Director of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for Democracy, Human Rights and Development 3D.

“New Phase of Power Management”

“We campaigned together, now we are in a new phase of power management,” However, suggests Ayeb Dafe, deputy and interim secretary general of Senegal’s former party African Patriots for Work, Morality and Fraternity (PASTEF), which was dissolved by the authorities in July 2023. And to add without further details: “The principle is to involve allies. »

Personalities such as Marie Tuve Niane, Habib Sy, Abdurrahmane Diouf and Aminata Touré – all former ministers – could participate in the building, as could the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), which could claim the position after a few days of votes and endorsements. J Basirou Diomey Faye met the founder, former President Abdoulaye Wade, on the day before his election.

