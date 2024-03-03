Gang Storm Jail – Release

It was “Spied on From Thursday via drone »According to the Haitian Daily The Novelist. The Port-au-Prince prison was attacked on the evening of Saturday 2 March. “Bandits attacked the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince and allowed a certain number of prisoners to escape,” Residents are invited to stay, the French embassy in the Haitian capital said in a press release.Be careful» and abstain from “moveis”

A message in Creole posted on prison reinforcements. in between “Release of a considerable number of prisoners” By armed assailants, it appears “Important members of a very powerful gang”reports Gazette de Haiti. Several common law prisoners, known gang leaders and those accused of assassinating President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 were incarcerated in the penitentiary, which is located a few hundred meters from the National Palace, it added. The Novelist. However, there are no details on the number or profile of the escaped detainees.

At least four police officers have been killed and dozens injured since Thursday. Haiti is facing a serious political, security and humanitarian crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Armed gangs have taken over entire sections of the country and the number of homicides has doubled in 2023. In power from 2021, Prime Minister Ariel Henry was due to leave office in early February. Still according short story writer, He is currently absent from the capital.

This week’s violence is aimed at forcing the Prime Minister to step down. Gangs united under the label “Living Together” carry out coordinated attacks in the capital. They particularly target strategic locations such as civil prisons, international airports and police buildings. In a video circulated on social networks before the attack, a powerful gang leader, Jimmy Charissier aka “Barbecue”, claimed that “All armed groups will work to secure the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.” “We will use all strategies to achieve this objective. We take responsibility for what is happening on the streets at the moment.”, he added. The attacks on February 29 coincided with the 20th anniversary of the coup that ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.