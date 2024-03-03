3 useful tips to keep your brain in tip-top shape

We know that diet plays an important part in our brain’s good health. But it goes hand in hand with the right lifestyle.

Even though it weighs barely more than a kilo, there is a brain The most complex element of the human body. It would have 100 billion neurons, connected in a network, a figure comparable to the number of stars in the Milky Way! Scientists began to really study it in the 20th century using brain imaging. While the challenge remains significant, discoveries are growing. International programs are lifting the veil on this body, such as the American Brain initiative (“Brain”, in French) which led to the publication in 2023.A detailed atlas of brain cells. Today, studies show that sleep, physical activity and social relationships are absolutely essential for a healthy brain.

Sleep is essential for growth and brain maturation

It has been proven that sleep improves memory. Every night, upon waking, the brain cleans itself to regain its abilities. But that’s not all: it replays the events of the day, combines them with elements of the past and transfers them to long-term memory. This is the “consolidation” stage. Scientists are also trying to strengthen these abilities. The experiment involves associating a sound or smell with an activity (scenting a classroom with lavender), then exposing the person to this stimulus during sleep. The sensory cue then prompts the brain to relive that particular moment, which it can Promote education. Conversely, poor sleep affects memory. Researchers are studying its effect on the appearance of cognitive disorders and possible actions (sports, meditation) to reduce risks.

Physical activity, necessary to strengthen our cognitive functions

It improves our well-being, strengthens our cognitive functions (concentration, reasoning), prevents Neurodegenerative diseases… In short, she’s got it all! How to explain it? Ensures activities that stimulate the cardiorespiratory systemBetter oxygenation of the brain. Sports also stimulate the production of neurons, brain plasticity and the synthesis of hormones linked to happiness. The choice is huge: walking, swimming, cycling, fun games (ball, active video games)… doing good while having fun.

Social relationships are essential to stimulate the brain

like a muscle, the brain need to be stimulated. And for this, according to studies conducted in 2023 by the University of New South Wales (Australia), there is nothing like that.A fulfilling social life : Discuss with people around you, participate in it collective activities (choir, volunteering), living together (as a couple, in intergenerational housing)… Similarly, getting news from a loved one or repeating a film seen at the cinema allows you to use memory and language. And when faced with difficulties, believing in yourself and seeking support reduces stress, which saves the brain.

For further

Books

> Neurosapiens. How to use your brain to live better!, a book by Anaïs Roux, illustrated by Lucie Albrecht, ed. The Arena, 2023.

> Learn! The genius of brains, the challenge of machines, by Stanislas Dehaene, ed. Odile Jacob, 2018.

