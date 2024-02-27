For years, he came close to death every time he drank the ice water

It took doctors years and 25 hospital visits to pinpoint his problem, a crazy story featured by the Daily Mail. A 35-year-old bodybuilder named Franklin Eribiana has been hospitalized more than a dozen times for a mysterious heart condition. According to health professionals, consumption of its water initiates the pathology.

To be sure, the thirty-year-old had a habit of drinking ice water after a training session. As doctors explained, the swallowed ice water hit the back of his throat and simultaneously irritated the “vagus nerve,” one of the body’s 12 cranial nerves. It extends from the brain stem through the throat to the stomach and controls involuntary body functions such as heartbeat or breathing.

This nerve can be stimulated by substances in the throat or liquids such as cold water, causing it to send irregular signals to the heart, leading to atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often very fast heartbeat. Note that the native, a native of Houston, Texas, already had an irregular heartbeat and a large portion of his heart. A phenomenon caused by a genetic mutation that amplifies the problem.

A dull sound in his chest

The man explained that whenever he drank ice water, he had a dull sound in his chest. At the same time, he also recalled an incident in which he fell on the golf course. “I took a sip of cold water and all of a sudden I literally started pounding in my chest. They took my shirt off and you could see my heart was literally beating out of my chest and then I passed out.”

Eventually, to treat her condition, doctors severed the connection between her vagus nerve and her heart. After the procedure, he said he had no problem and now he can drink cold water without any problem. Despite everything, he still has to take medication for his heart linked to his genetic disease.

Today, the thirty-year-old wants to create awareness among the population and urges those who are surrounded by doubts not to remain silent. “If you feel something, don’t be afraid to tell your parents. Don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor the next time you go for an appointment,” he concluded.

