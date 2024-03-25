Seduction: Line Renaud reveals that a very famous singer brought 14 million euros to the foundation, “Our Saviour”.

An organization headed by Florence Thun started it 2024 collection campaign This week from March 22 to 24. As the website points out, “Siduction and its 35 media partners are busier and more dynamic than ever for three days of raising awareness and raising funds among the general public. 30 years after the formation of the association, Siduction recalls the need to stop the fight against the AIDS virus.

To mark Seduction’s 30th anniversary, France 2 aired this Saturday, March 23. Birthday concert. And as every year, the Foundation can count on significant support. Dozens of artists, from Patrick Bruel to Mylene Farmer via Helen Segara and many others, joined the event’s co-creator, Line Renaud, on stage.

Seduction: Line Renaud talks about HIV in its early days

Other individuals were also present this Saturday March 23 to support the fight against HIV. Having been involved for decades, Christophe Dechvanne was of course present. It is at the core of the operation with the famous slogan “get cover”, has been broadcast on television since the 1990s to normalize condom use. The host is also behind the first seduction show, “All Against AIDS”Aired on April 7, 1994.

Line Renaud, in an interview with Télé Star this Saturday March 23, recalls this time of first seduction. ” first of all, AIDS was like a plague. Dalida, Nana Mouscouri, Thierry Le Leuron, they were the first to follow, then many joined us”, the actress recalled. The exact memory of the first seduction still marks him: “Clementine Salieri gave an HIV-positive man a grand kiss. What a symbol at a time when it was believed that shaking hands with an HIV-positive person could prove fatal. »

“Our Saviour”, Line Renaud explains why Pascal Obispo changed everything for Seduction

Along with our colleagues, co-creators with Seduction’s Pierre Bergé, want to thank those who have been involved since the beginning. The 95-year-old actress then paid tribute to these celebrities who have made the fight against AIDS visible, and one in particular. In 1998, Pascal Obispo releases the album TogetherRegarding Seduction’s first name.

On this album, the singer brings together about forty artists, including Jean-Jacques Goldman, Johnny Hallyday, Zazzi and Florent Pagni. The album was a huge success even though the foundation was facing a drop in donations at the time. ” Pascal Obispo was our savior. album Together informed 14 million euros for Sidaction ! ” The actress is very grateful to the singer. “He is a great friend like my son! » She continues.

HIV is still very present in France

in france, 200,000 people are living with HIV And 5,000 learn their HIV status each year. Fighting and exploration continue. It was in 1981 that this mysterious disease first struck the United States. At that time, the disease was fatal. Two years later, French researchers at the Pasteur Institute discovered the AIDS virus. In 1987, the first treatment was proposed, but it proved too cumbersome and too expensive.

It was in 1994 that celebrities decided to take action. Line Renaud was the first to support seduction. 300 million francs will be collected for this first seduction. This Saturday March 23, 2024, 30 years later, on France 2, Line Renaud continues his commitment at the age of 95, and his words are still as strong.