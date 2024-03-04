2,670 people have died and 4,690 have been injured by shootings in the USA.

NY. Violence in the United States continues unabated. In the first two months of this year, 2,670 people died and 4,690 were injured, hundreds of them critically, as a result of shootings (murder and suicide). New Yorkers are also among the victims.

The deaths included 44 minors, aged between months and 11 years, in addition to 74 injuries over the same period. Meanwhile, 198 12- to 17-year-olds have died and 468 have been injured.

Likewise, 14 police officers and 64 injured, some Gravity. There are people who died and were injured due to other causes.

There were 43,095 shooting deaths in 2023, including 300 minors ages 11 and older, 1,399 ages 12 to 17, and 52 police officers. The injured were 36,432, of whom 641 were minors months to 11 years of age and 3,885 were 12 to 17 years of age, but 369 Police officers.

Statistics and specifics appear in statistics from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a Washington, DC-based organization whose mission is to document incidents of gun violence and armed crime across the United States.

