The US Who are the managers of El Mayo Zambada and El Chapo Isidro approved by?

Some businesses were accused of being linked to criminal gangs (Photo: Infobay)

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFACfor its acronym in English) the United States allegedly sanctioned some people associated with The Sinaloa CartelEspecially with the Los Chapitos group, which went by various names as well as companies involved in illegal businesses.

Among the companies identified by US authorities, some are dedicated to selling cell phones and others are involved. food. Moreover, in the official records you can read the names of several persons connected with Ismail. May Zambada and Fausto Isidro Meza Flores aka El Chapo Isidro.

A person identified as Jesus Norberto Larranaga Herrera, aka 30th, He is one of the people who appears in the records as a man originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa, and born in mid-April 1993. He is accused of acquiring the use of drug profits. the weapon On and after US territory Send it or send it illegally Mexico.

There is no journalistic record of this man’s activities, but according to the United States, 30th works for him father in law: Victor Lizarraga Martinez, aka 20th.

The list includes 15 individuals and six companies. (Credit: OFAC)

Lizaraga Martinez A Police who later became the relevant operator May Zambada, according to the official OFAC report. In the figure created by the US authorities, it can be seen that the people belonging to the criminal leader are part of the same family, as it is also indicated. CARLA GABRIELLA LIZARAGA SANCHEZ.

This is the woman’s daughter 20th and wife of 30th And who “is also involved Drug trafficking And Money laundering in bulk cash,” OFAC published.

May Zambada is identified as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel. He is a man who has never been in prison and was formally charged by the United States on February 15 with being involved in the transfer of fentanyl.

Five individuals are linked to ‘El Mayo’ Zambada. (Credit: OFAC)

Other people connected with May They are brothers Edy Vergara Meza Nickname Sump And Alexis Vergara MezaNickname Winnie. Both are accused of working together 30th and is a supplier of fentanyl.

All of the recently sanctioned individuals are accused of distributing drugs in the United States as well as money laundering and coordinating money laundering. OFAC points out that the above subjects “may have participated in, or attempted to participate in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or represented a significant risk of, the international circulation of illegal drugs.”

Besides Ismail Zambada, in the document you can read that there are two people who will be linked Fausto Isidro Meza Flowers, nickname El Chapo Isidro. about it Rolando Verduzco Castro and Jesus Manuel Leon ValdezAlso know as Guero of Las Trancas.

The US “El Chapo Isidro” has been identified as a high-ranking criminal leader by (Photo: FBI)

El Chapo Isidro He is a man who is also known by US authorities for his ties to a criminal group. Take Beltran. The man is wanted by North American authorities for distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; One kilogram or more of heroin and one thousand kilograms or more of marijuana for importation into the territory of the United States.

In addition to this topic, Beltran is the leader to take Oscar Manuel Gastelum OribeNickname Musician And Pedro Inzunza Noriega. Similarly, Meza Flores is also associated with Jesus Chuy Gonzalez Penulas, the latter a man for whom the US offers a reward of up to 5 million dollars and would be the head of the criminal organization.