video. ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Fisherman comes across humpback whale carcass and prepares to explode

This Thursday, March 14, 2024, a dead whale that was about to explode was spotted by fishermen off the coast of Norway.

While on the open sea, fishermen spotted a huge black mass on the horizon this Thursday on the Norwegian island of Andoya, 300 kilometers above the Arctic Circle. It was the carcass of a humpback whale, all bloated, ready to explode. Dag Rydland, one of the people on the boat, took pictures of the incident and spoke to a Norwegian daily. Dagbladet.

“It was like a mountain”

Despite all these years of experience, this fisherman is impressed by what he has seen. “We saw it hundreds of meters away. It was like a mountain. I have been a fisherman for 27 years, but I have never seen anything like this. I’ve seen dead whales in the water and on land, but like this…”Dag Rydland said.

He also published a video of his surprising encounter in the sea on his Facebook account, and we saw this enormous black mass, floating and lying on the surface of the water. However, the boat did not stay long near the body due to the danger of explosion.

“A dead whale will begin to decompose approximately 24 hours after death. Deprived of oxygen, the cells die. Bacteria then begin to decompose the internal organs, aided by the ambient heat maintained inside the body due to the insulating effectiveness of the layer.” Blubber which envelops the whale. Bacterial activity produces gases that remain trapped in the animal.”The Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals of Quebec (GREMM) explains, Huffington Post.

The explosion of these dead animals is feared for several reasons. First of all the smell, which can be “Terrible” and which spread to the surrounding area. “Let’s hope this happens in the ocean. Indeed, stomach contents can be splashed several meters,” says Dag Rydland.