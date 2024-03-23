We tested Google’s new webcam, how does it compare to the iPhone?

With their new high-definition webcam, the Pixels gave us the idea to play matches with the continuity mode of Apple’s iPhones and see who has the best weapon.

With the supposed Pixel 9 expected later in the year, Android 15 is in full development. We discovered some of its new functions today, available in Developer Preview 2.

One of them is a small option that we can miss if we are not careful. It is related to the webcam function of Google Pixels.

Google Pixels HD becomes a webcam

Unless you’ve opted for a few hundred euro external webcam like the very good Logitech MX Brio, you’ll probably end up with a poor quality webcam like the one installed by default on most laptops.

This is where Google’s idea comes in, offering its Pixel 6 and later users the opportunity to turn their smartphone into an additional webcam that replaces your computer. Feature unlocked with Android 14 QPR1 update.

Using the rear photo sensors of the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 (or their Pro versions), the rendering should be of better quality than an integrated webcam. The problem, so far, is that Google only offers low definition versions. New in Android 15 is the addition of an “HQ” option for higher quality.

iPhone vs Pixel, which is better in webcam?

To do a thorough check, we flashed the Pixel 8, injected the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 ROM and connected the smartphone to our Mac in webcam mode.

Yes, it is a small limitation, it has to be wired to PC. It’s even more seamless with the iPhone because the Mac connects to it wirelessly.

FaceTime and Meet, we tried both in SD with the Pixel 8, in HD, with the basic webcam of the iPhone 14 Pro and our brand new MacBook Air M3.

Facetime Pixel 8 HQ FaceTime Pixel 8 FaceTime iPhone 14 Pro FaceTime MacBook Air M3

FaceTime with Pixel 8 (HQ), Pixel 8, iPhone 14 Pro and MacBook Air M3 // Source: ElR – Frandroid

First interesting point, the Pixel offers several zoom levels using its ultra wide-angle, its x1 and its x2 optical. With the iPhone, we’re stuck with tight shots while the MacBook’s sensor is huge.

An advantage for smartphones, they both set a convincing bokeh effect. Practical for video on being alone. As a group, we risk losing a few heads.

Regarding colorimetry, Apple wins the battle. Its iPhone provides the highest quality rendering in continuous mode. The white balance is just right, the scene is bright and the sharpness is really good, teeming with detail.

Meet the Pixel 8 HQ Meet the Pixel 8 Meet the iPhone 14 Pro Meet the MacBook Air M3

Google Meet with Pixel 8 (HQ), Pixel 8, iPhone 14 Pro and MacBook Air M3 // Source: ElR – Frandroid

Google provides a much less flattering result that is much cooler and underexposed. The Pixel 8 doesn’t highlight the subject at all in its webcam mode. On the other hand, we notice a clear improvement in definition when we activate its “HQ” mode.

To improve the rendering of Google Webcam, you must use a third-party application. There are many on play store. We have tested Camo which works on both PC and Mac.

In addition to using the smartphone’s sensors, it above all allows you to precisely adjust all colorimetry, contrast, brightness and saturation parameters.

Free, it displays in 720p. 1080p is available, but in the paid pro version.