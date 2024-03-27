2024 Australian Grand Prix Statistics

Ferrari sees double

During the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari achieved the double, only its second since the start of the 2020 season, with the Scuderia’s last achievement coming at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. In the last fourteen years, the achievement of such exercise is even more. A rarity for the Reds, as only five doubles have been signed by Maranello Carr since the end of the 2010 season.

The last time Ferrari achieved such a feat at the Australian Grand Prix, Michael Schumacher won the 2004 edition ahead of Rubens Barrichello in Melbourne.

It was the first time since the 2007 Belgian Grand Prix that Woking had followed the Reds in the order, with McLaren finishing third and fourth, and Kimi Raikkonen’s victory ahead of Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.