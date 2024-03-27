2024 Australian Grand Prix Statistics
Ferrari sees double
During the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari achieved the double, only its second since the start of the 2020 season, with the Scuderia’s last achievement coming at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. In the last fourteen years, the achievement of such exercise is even more. A rarity for the Reds, as only five doubles have been signed by Maranello Carr since the end of the 2010 season.
The last time Ferrari achieved such a feat at the Australian Grand Prix, Michael Schumacher won the 2004 edition ahead of Rubens Barrichello in Melbourne.
It was the first time since the 2007 Belgian Grand Prix that Woking had followed the Reds in the order, with McLaren finishing third and fourth, and Kimi Raikkonen’s victory ahead of Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.
surgical
Carlos Sainz is believed to be the first driver since Gerhard Berger during the 1997 German Grand Prix to win on his return to competition after an absence for medical reasons. The Spaniard took his third career win, and his first when he wasn’t starting from pole. condition
Dolphin
While Lando Norris brought McLaren its first podium in Melbourne in ten years, with Kevin Magnussen and Jenson Button finishing second and third, the Briton also had a disappointing record.
With fourteen career podiums, he surpasses Nick Heidfeld and now holds first place in the table of drivers with the most podiums without ever winning.
Hulkenbach
Tenth in Saudi Arabia, and ninth in Australia, Nico Hulkenberg scored points in the last two Grands Prix in which he participated, after twenty races short in terms of units (excluding sprints). His garage neighbour, Kevin Magnussen, is tenth this weekend, both Haas were in the top 10 in Melbourne. First at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix after the sixth and eighth places of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.