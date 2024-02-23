Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: Gasset talks about the problem with his arrival!

Published on February 23, 2024 at 10:00 am



For his first match with OM, Jean-Louis Gasset managed to win his team. Despite everything, the 70-year-old coach has already identified a problem at his new club. After the win against Shakhtior Donetsk, Jean-Louis Gasset explained that he had to manage players who were guaranteed to be starters, but who weren’t.

Arriving at the end of September, Gennaro Gattuso has already knocked on the doorOm. When he did not succeed in righting the Marseille ship, the Italian coach left. to change Gennaro Gattuso, Pablo Longoria Decided to call Jean Louis The Gazette. And the 70-year-old technician managed to qualifyOm For the round of 16 Europa League From his first match (a 3-1 win over Shakhtyor Donetsk this Thursday). However, Jean-Louis Gasset admitted in the post-match press conference that managing his team has been difficult for him, as he can give some false hope when he puts his XI together.

“Announcing a team composition is always complicated”

“Of course, when you change a striker and he scores, we always say: ‘good coaching’. It happens from time to time. You have to have some success, the player should continue to weaken those who have started. Announcing the lineup is always complicated for those who think they’ll be starting with a coaching change. We have to keep them warm, well motivated.” is recognized Jean-Louis Gasset, Before adding a layer.

“With the change in coach, they think they will start”