Actors expand talks with Hollywood studios, call off strike

AFP – The union representing 160,000 Hollywood actors reached an agreement last Friday (30) to extend talks with Hollywood studios and end a strike that could almost completely paralyze the industry until at least July 12. .

Platforms like the Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Netflix it is disney Prolonged negotiations ensued, but as the deadline for the agreement approached midnight on Friday (04:00 on Saturday in Brasilia), the parties agreed to continue negotiations.

The current contract has been extended until July 12 at midnight Los Angeles time (8:00 p.m. GMT), SAG-AFTRA said in a brief statement.

The text states that “the parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed media block”.

There were fears that the actors’ union would join the writers’ strike that has affected Hollywood for nine weeks.

SAG-AFTRA members had already approved a strike if negotiators could not reach an agreement.

It would be the first time that Hollywood writers and actors went on strike together since the 1960s, when actors and later US President Ronald Reagan staged a walkout, forcing studios to strike.

“We are at a turning point,” entertainment industry lawyer Jonathan Handel told AFP.

Including hundreds of Hollywood stars Meryl Streep it is Jennifer Lawrencesigned a letter released this week calling for a “transformative” agreement with the union.

Negotiations focused on improving pay and redefining residual compensation payments in line with changes in the industry.

Residual compensation is the income that artists receive each time the content in which they participated is rebroadcast. That revenue has declined because streaming platforms don’t reveal their viewing figures.

Also in discussion are virtual auditions that have multiplied during the pandemic, which apart from expanding artificial intelligence in the industry, puts a logistical burden on actors, depriving them of “feedback” from directors.

Kim Donovan said, “They can use your image and get you to say things you wouldn’t say, or get you involved in a project you don’t want to be a part of. We have to make sure that Don’t be.” 52 year old actress.

The writers’ strike has drastically reduced the number of films and shows in production, but an action by actors could literally bring everything to a halt.

Some reality TV shows and interviews may continue, but events such as the Emmy Awards scheduled for September 18 will be in jeopardy.

Popular series due to return to television in the third quarter of the year will be delayed, as well as film production or promotion for summer blockbusters.