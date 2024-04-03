The report offers solutions for insurers facing future growth in natural disasters

Damages associated with drought, floods, hail and other increasingly violent events are expected to increase by 50% in 25 years. And also the cost of compensation.

The report was eagerly awaited. Former insurer Thierry Langreni submitted his work to the government on Tuesday, April 2: 116 pages and about forty recommendations to continue to insure and compensate victims of climate disasters.

Tackling climate change, A goal: Save the insurance soldier. It should really bear down in the years to come because, according to estimates, drought costs will increase by 50% to 200% in 30 years. The price ofA sea dip should be multiplied by two or even ten!

The aim of this report is to completely avoid Nor are there any more insurers In the most delicate regions, because The government fears more than what it calls an “insurance desert”.

Insurers or Insurers: Who Will Pay?

Bursey repeats it: There is no increase in taxes in this area like elsewhere. Also We already know that An additional premium that fuels the natural calamity regime 1 will increaseer Next January. celThis would represent around 16 extra euros per household, but for reporter Thierry Langreni, this is not enough. It is recommended It also advises regular increments of around 1% per year in additional premiums Increases the target of certain policyholders. therefore, Owners of second homes and rental properties will pay more.

According to the mission, we have to find an additional 1.3 billion euros per year So that this very special regime of natural disaster just survives.

A system of communication vessels

However, these proposals are not sufficient to guarantee compensation for all victims of natural disasters. Hence the idea of ​​organizing communication vessels between geographical areas: a massive pooling of risks. In highly affected areas, the cost of claims to insurers can be reduced and conversely, in low risk areas, insurers will contribute significantly more.

The report clarifies that there is a clear need to add preventive measures: Owners will be required to carry out certain anti-flood works or anti-drought, with financial support. like thisBut always, SAs promised by the government, An envelope that rarely moves.