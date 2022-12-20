Who is Antonia Farías, the woman with whom Lionel Messi melted into an emotional hug after becoming world champion

Messi’s hug with Antonia Farías, the National Team’s cook

there was only wild festivities in the center of the field of play lusail stadium. Everyone wanted to contain Lionel Messi. And there she appeared, excited. With a bear hug, the cook of the National Team, Antonia Farías, did not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate the Argentine captain for the consecration as champion of the World Cup Qatar 2022. It wasn’t the first time she’d given herself that luxury: she’d already hugged him in the America Cupwhich Argentina won in Brazil, and in the game won against Italy by the Finalissima.

Antonia jumped onto the grass and as soon as she saw 10, she took him from behind. Immediately turning around Messi intertwined with the woman in an emotional hug from the heart and with a look of joy on his face. The woman she cried with happiness while she whispered a few words in her ear.

Farías, who has been one of the main cooks on the premises of the Argentine Football Association (AFA)You already know about festivities, although not of such magnitude.

The woman was also in Brazil in 2021 when the National Team won the Copa América after beating the locals 1-0, and in the middle of this year, when Argentina won the Finalissima (the Conmebol-UEFA Champions Cup 2022).

The 42-year-old chef is a native of Fortín Olmos, a commune in the Vera department in the province of Santa Fe. She is very loved on the campus and that was reflected in the hug with Messi.

In 2018, during the World Cup that was held in Russia, she was one of the protagonists of the birthday celebrations that took place that month during the concentration. Just as the team celebrated the birth day of Lio and the youthful Nehuén Pérez, there was also a cake for Antonia during the competition.

A dinner designed for champions

After the victory against France, the albiceleste team enjoyed a well-deserved dinner that reminded them of their country: there was French fries, fried eggs and Milanese for all. And, how could it be otherwise, the World Cup was the center of attention.

the archer Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez shared a screenshot on his account instagram in which you can see the Cup in the background and on your plate the food well “argenta”. Secondly, Paulo Dybala He added to the unique moment and titled it: “Romantic dinner”.

The players of the Argentine national team have dinner with the World Cup in the center of the table

