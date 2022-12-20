Walter Mercado’s horoscope for today, Monday, December 19

The predictions regarding astrology of Walter Mercado are widely known and many of them remembered. Years after her death, Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the Puerto Rican celebrity, shares in The New Herald what are the forecasts in terms of love, money, work and health that each sign can expect this Monday, December 19.

(March 20 – April 18)

Be sure to schedule time to talk to yourself. So you can decipher everything you receive from the outside. It is important that you are aware of your feelings. In any situation, good or bad, remember that your intuition never fails..

Lucky numbers: 41, 20, 35.

aries horoscope

(April 19 – May 19)

It is time to put your sentimental life in order to welcome new experiences. You will receive a pleasant surprise: something you thought impossible will come true today. Do not fear, it is time to say goodbye to those who are not sincere with you.

Lucky numbers: 13, 46, 31.

Taurus Horoscope

(May 20 – June 19)

It is possible that today will be a difficult day, because there will be a lot of confusion and insecurity regarding your personal relationships. You should give more importance to your well-being. Therefore, give yourself a moment to work on what you are most passionate about.

Lucky numbers: 33, 20, 4.

Gemini Horoscope

(June 20 – July 21)

It’s time to start believing in yourself more. Put aside your insecurities and take the initiative. Be constant in repeating to yourself that your ideas are outstanding. It is time to develop them.

Lucky numbers: 15, 46, 22.

cancer horoscope

(July 22 – August 21)

Remember that, although they are painful, bad times always leave you with valuable learning. Therefore, You should always keep in mind that the most important thing is to work on your happiness. Do not waste the energy that the universe gives you to grow in the personal and work environment.

Lucky numbers: 15, 39, 5.

leo horoscope

(August 22 – September 21)

You will find the inspiration to work on things that, due to different situations, have not materialized. Besides, The time has come to give you an opportunity in love. Be careful, don’t get too excited and let things happen when it’s time.

Lucky numbers: 8, 42, 18.

Virgo Horoscope

(September 22 – October 22)

The period for letting yourself be carried away by appearances is over. It’s time for you to seek the essence of others. You should not rush when making decisions and try to reflect before committing.

Lucky numbers: 30, 9, 27.

Libra Horoscope

(October 23 – November 20)

Remember that you have the ability to turn the impossible into reality. Don’t let negativity be a constant in your life. Use your skills to achieve a better future and start working on it today.

Lucky numbers: 18, 43, 26.

scorpio horoscope

(November 21 – December 20)

You are attracting conflicts, but that should not be an excuse to intervene in them. The best thing is that you step aside and leave behind everything that does not add to your life. Remember that your only job is to stay positive and be happy.

Lucky numbers: 36, 12, 9.

Sagittarius Horoscope

(December 21 – January 18)

You must remind yourself to live in the present every day. Stop seeking refuge in the past and especially in situations or people that contribute nothing to your life. Love will always be the necessary tool for you to flow.

Lucky numbers: 28, 13, 1.

capricorn horoscope

(January 19 – February 17)

You have the superpower to make even the darkest tunnel shine. You will have the opportunity to connect with new friends who will come to give you light. Passion will abound on this day, especially in art, music and even in beauty.

Lucky numbers: 45, 7, 31.

Aquarius Horoscope

(February 18 – March 19)

You must be brave and once and for all face everything you fear so much. Keep working on your well-being and leave aside everything that does not serve. Look for everything that helps you to be a more stable person.

Lucky numbers: 27, 16, 11.

Pisces Horoscope

THE NATION