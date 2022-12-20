Top remaining free agents, by position

The Dominican finally got to prove his talents in the postseason this October, seeing playoff action for the first time in his 11th season in the majors. He gave up some timely hits for the Phillies to help them win their first National League title in 13 years. He also hit .462 in the Division Series against the Braves. He’s been a solid performer, posting a .761 OPS the past three seasons, though he’s been limited by injuries. That aspect will be part of the risk a team will have to face when signing Segura, but the veteran has shown that when he can stay on the field, he knows how to perform.