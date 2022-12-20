the unusual way in which Shakira would have found out about Piqué’s infidelity

Pique for more than a year ago, would have been cheating on Shakira with Clara Chía Martí, a 23-year-old who is currently his new girlfriend.

The media separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique continues to cause controversy in the world of entertainment before the alleged infidelity of the former soccer player.

More than six months after the start of this controversy, theThe supposed way in which Shakira would have realized that Piqué was unfaithful and he brought Clara Chía Martí into his house.

According to journalist Keren Weinstein, Shakira He realized that the former FC Barcelona player had a lover because of the refrigerator in his home.

the interpreter of Monotony would have discovered that there was a lack of food and products that only she consumed at homesince Piqué had a strict diet as a result of his profession.

“It seems that he discovered the presence of Clara Chía Martí, his ex’s new girlfriend, in his house because he realized that someone was eating food from the refrigerator that Piqué did not like,” said the Spanish journalist.

Also, this unusual theory could have been confirmed by Shakira during a recent interview, when was questioned about a symbolism that appears in the video of her theme I congratulate you.

During a talk on the show this morningheThe Colombian singer spoke about the meaning behind the scenes in which she opens a refrigerator and finds a person’s head.

“I was going to the fridge to find the truth,” Shakira said in reference to the infidelity of her then partner with Clara Chía Martí.