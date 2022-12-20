World

The Mozote | “By reburying them, it is as if they died again”: the return of the remains of the victims of the largest massacre of the 20th century in Latin America

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico and Central America

The relatives of ten of the victims of the El Mozote massacre in El Salvador were finally able to close one of the most painful parts of the terrible tragedy that they had to suffer.

Last Wednesday, the remains of their relatives who had been exhumed more than three years ago were handed over to them to be subjected to DNA tests as part of the criminal process against a group of soldiers identified for their links to the case, considered the largest massacre. of the 20th century throughout Latin America.

Perpetrated in 1981 by the Salvadoran Army during the internal confrontation against the guerrillas of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), soldiers tortured and murdered with extreme cruelty nearly a thousand people in just three days, most of them peasants. About half were children.

For Fidel Pérez, who at only 6 years old survived that massacre in which his mother and newborn sister died, recovering their remains and being able to bury them means at least a breather in his journey to obtain justice that is already lengthening for more than 40 years.

