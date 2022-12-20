The indignation of the French press: “Messi’s goal is illegal”

ANDthe goal of Leo Messi in extra time that established the 3-2 in the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 I shouldn’t have gone up on the scoreboard. Or that at least is what the French press assures.who continues trying to assimilate the heavy defeat against Argentina in the penalty shootout. “Why shouldn’t Argentina’s third goal have been awarded?”he wonders L’Equipe…which ends up exposing the key points of Argentina’s offence.

“According to the regulations, Lionel Messi’s second goal, in extra time, should have been annulled by the match referee, Szymon Marciniak. Several Argentine substitutes were already on the field of play before the ball crossed the goal line of Hugo Lloris“, reads the news from the French medium. In addition, to support his theory he uses an image in which he appears Jules Kound trying to clear Messi’s shot and in the background, in a red circle, you can see the Argentine substitutes already on the pitch. However, the image of Messi’s 3-2 that has spread like wildfire through social networks It was an aerial shot of the play… which the French medium has also shared in its news through a tweet from sportbible.

They are covered by the FIFA rules

“A free kick for France should have been awarded,” says the French outlet to continue explaining the offense by the Argentine team. An action that does NOT influence the play at all, since the two Argentine substitutes were 40 meters from the ball. If we strictly apply the rules, if it is true that before the ’10’ signed his penultimate gift in the World Cup (he would also score in the shootout), the presence on the pitch of the Argentine substitutes should have been strictly prohibited and controlled by the fourth referee. The action was not reviewed by the VAR either.

Law 3, paragraph 9 of the Football Laws establishes: “If after scoring a goal, the referee realizes before play is restarted that another person was on the field of play at the time the goal was scored: the referee must disallow the goal.” if the extra person was: a player, substitute, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team that scored the goal; the game must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person was located”.