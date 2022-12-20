The confirmed lineup of América vs Toluca for the Sky Cup

Las Águilas are playing their second commitment of the preseason contest and Fernando Ortíz sent a new eleven.

After drawing against Necaxa in their first game of the Sky Cup, now it’s time for the America faces off against Tolucaat the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in a duel corresponding to Date 2.

Despite the fact that it is still preseason and the teams are testing players, new formations and strategies, it looks like it will be a great show, since between Águilas and Diablos Rojos there is an outstanding debt.

In the Semifinals of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, the Azulcremas were eliminated against all odds by the Mexican team. The great approach made by Ignacio Ambríz made those from Coapa They will add their fourth year in a row without winning a Liga MX title.

Now, things haven’t changed much, but America’s coaching staff should have learned from their mistakes. The only addition so far is Israel Reyes, but it seems that soon there may be a new goalkeeper.

The lineup of América vs Toluca for the Sky Cup match

With the intention of rotating, the Tano would have planned to align as follows: Oscar Jimenez in the bow; Miguel Layún, Israel Reyes, Bruno Valdez and Salvador Reyes in defence; Pedro Aquino and Richard Sanchez in midfield; Roger Martinez, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez Y jonathan rodriguez.

