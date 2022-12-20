Surprises! Confirmed lineup of Chivas against Santos for the Sky Cup

Veljko Paunović, coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, anticipates a possible line-up for this Monday against Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium, corresponding to the Sky Cup preseason to Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

The technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, Veljko Paunović, presents this Monday night his sixth line-up of this rojiblanca preseasona starting formation with many pieces considered to be reliable, although with some changes when bringing forward the starting 11 with which faces Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium, match corresponding to Matchday 2 of Group B of the Sky Cup in preparation for the Clausura 2023 Tournament of the MX League.

The brand new Serbian coach of Rebaño Sagrado, who summoned 25 players for this second presentation as host to the mythical Jalisco Stadiumstill suffers the absence of the attackers Ronaldo Cisneros and Alexis Vega, in addition to Roberto Alvarado, Hiram Mier and José Juan Macías still in recovery. The rojiblancos come from dominating Mazatlán by the slightest difference with a controversial goal from the youth squad Luis Fernando Puente.

Chivas lineup vs. Santos Laguna for the Sky Cup 2022

The rojiblancos debuted with a win in the Sky Cup (Instagram)

Veljko Paunović would decide to maintain the base of the lineup with which he has been working in this preseason and which is shaping up for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The coach opted in goal for: Miguel Jiménezaccompanied by a defense made up of: Jesús Sánchez on the right, while Antonio Briseño and Luis Olivas will cover the central defense, leaving Alejandro Mayorga on the left side.

Fernando González appears in contention, while The start will be the work of Lalo Torres and Zahid Muñoz, in a clear 4-3-3 approach that the strategist arranged for this match at the Jalisco Stadium. The attack will be made up of Isaac Brizuela and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet on the wings, while Santiago Ormeño will repeat as the only forward.

Follow all the news about Chivas with the specialists

Rebaño Pasión invites you every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.central Mexico time, to enjoy the best and most complete analysis, through our social networks

Did you like our note? Did you have courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!