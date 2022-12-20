Sports

Pelé speaks for the world title won by Lionel Messi with Argentina in Qatar 2022

2022-12-18

The World Cup title in Qatar won this Sunday by the Argentine Lionel Messi “It is deserved” for his career, said the former Brazilian star Pele.

“Today football continued to tell its story, as always, in an exciting way. @leomessi winning his first World Cup, as he deserved for his career, ”wrote ‘O rei’, 82, on Instagram from the hospital in Sao Paulo where he has been hospitalized for almost three weeks.

The only footballer to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970) congratulated Argentina for winning its third world title, after the rise with Mario Kempes in 1978 and Diego Armando Maradonadied two years ago, in 1986.

“For sure Diego is smiling now,” added Pelé, who is battling colon cancer that was detected in September of last year.

Pele followed the final of the tournament from the clinic Qatar disputed between Argentina Y France this sunday at the stadium lusailin Doha.

The South Americans won on penalties (4-2) in a legendary match, which was tied 2-2 in regulation time and 3-3 after extra time.

The former striker also had words of encouragement for the French star Kylian Mbappe, author of the three goals for ‘Les Bleus’ and who finished top scorer in the competition with eight goals.

“What a gift it was to see this spectacle for the future of our sport,” he said.

Pele he also highlighted the “incredible campaign” of Morocco, which became the first African team to reach the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by defending champions France.

“It’s very good to see Africa shine,” he said.

