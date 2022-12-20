Mexican singer Pedro Fernández reacts to a Cuban boy who sings “La niña de los hoyitos”

Mexican singer and actor, Pedro Fernandezreacted to the images of a Cuban boy singing the song in a spectacular way “The girl with the dimples” in a video that it has gone viral on social media in recent days.

“BRAVO!!!!! Thank you very much for singing my songs, greetings and blessings”wrote the Mexican artist on Twitter in response to a tweet by Cuban activist Yannis Estrada with the video, in which he had tagged the Mexican star.

“I’m glad you saw it”Estrada responded in turn, pleased that the artist reacted to the images.

The recording, in which a 10-year-old boy is seen singing in the middle of a street in the city of Camagueyhas been shared thousands of times on Facebook in just over a month.

“Please, do not ignore him, he is a child with a great future ahead of him, share until he reaches the hands of someone who is interested and wants to help him. Imagine that he could be a relative of one of you, with a great talent to develop well. They know that on the street they will not find a good path and they will not be able to take advantage of such a beautiful voice,” asked Internet user Nair Marrero, who first shared the images.

The boy -whose name has not been revealed- interprets in the video a fragment of the most famous song of The girl with the dimplesa 1984 Mexican film starring Pedro Fernández, then a child, which was released in Cuban theaters with great public success.

In recent days, hundreds of Cubans have shown themselves to be admired by the vocal abilities of the boy from Camagüey and have suggested that the minor’s relatives make arrangements for him to cultivate his talent in an art school.

