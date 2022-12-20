Cristiano Ronaldo, the most targeted on the networks: from the “silence” after the coronation of Messi in the World Cup to the harsh criticism of a soccer legend

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the most targeted for his “silence” after the coronation of Lionel Messi with Argentina in the World Cup (AP)

Lionel Messi he stole all the mentions and congratulations for the world title with the Argentine team. Glories of soccer today and yesterday, of all nationalities, celebrities and politicians surrendered at the feet of the best soccer player in the world. Media from all latitudes, such as England and Brazil, with their respective legends, were happy or left a message for La Pulga.

The figurines of the champion: the 26 heroes who gave the World Cup in Qatar to Argentina Find out the statistics of the players who were part of the roster drawn up by coach Lionel Scaloni and came to glory after beating France in the final at the Lusail stadium

However, there was one who did not and on social networks they did not forgive him. Is about Cristiano Ronaldowho left an opaque image in the World Cup Qatar 2022 and finished as a substitute in a Portugal eliminated in the quarterfinals against Moroccothe big surprise of the world Cup.

“Why didn’t you speak or publish something related to the World Cup that Lionel Messi won with the Argentine team?”, was one of the most recurring questions on social networks, where it was a trend on Twitter. In addition, the legend Lothar Matthaus strongly questioned: “It was the biggest disappointment of the World Cup”.

Lothar Matthaus, world champion with Germany, was very hard on Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

“Cristiano Ronaldo is, of course, the great failure of this World Cup, the complete opposite of Messi. His ego trips have hurt his team and himself.”shot the former world champion with Germany in Italy 1990 in dialogue with the newspaper Bild.

The shirt with the three stars with which Argentina celebrated the title in the World Cup in Qatar: what the legend says on the back After the awards ceremony at the Lusail stadium, the players were given jerseys in allusion to the consecration

“He was an excellent player, a world-class goalscorer, but now you are destroying his legacy. It’s hard for me to see him in a club from January on. ronaldo It makes me feel sorry for him.” Matthäus attacked Cristiano who, against Ghana, became the first footballer to score in five World Cups. However, he later ended up losing ownership and facing several members of the squad and the now former coach Fernando Manuel Costa Santos.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is not clear. he has no clubafter his controversial departure from Manchester United, and for now He trained at the Real Madrid stadium in Valdebebas, after a special permit granted by President Florentino Pérez.

All the intimacy of the celebrations of Argentina World Cup champion Qatar: the song against Mbappé, the dedication to Brazil and a special request to Scaloni The footballers showed details of the celebration in the locker room of the Lusail stadium after beating France on penalties and crowned with the third World Cup in history

In counterpart, Matthäus affirmed that Lionel Messi “is the absolute winner” and he was happy for his coronation, despite the fact that La Pulga took a stupendous world record from the German: with 26 games against 25, the Argentine became the footballer with the most games played in the entire history of the World Cup. “He deserves it because he has given me and all football fans great joy with his qualities and his way of playing. And he did it for 17-18 years. For me, Messi is the player of the millennium”.

Keep reading:

The complaint of a French outlet for Argentina’s third goal in the World Cup final: “It is strictly prohibited”

What will the route that the National Team bus will take with the World Cup be like?

The details of the reception for the World Champion Team at the Ezeiza airport: the three surprises for the players