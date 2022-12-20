A charro hat, the desperate action of Mexico to be present in the celebrations of Argentina

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina and team celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Mexico fans will always find a way to cheer up during the World Cups without their team being the reason. The national team cannot give smiles like the ones Argentina did after winning Qatar 2022; That is why they seek, in other ways, to sneak in, even if it is putting culture in the middle. Someone wanted the Argentine team to carry a charro hat in the festivities and the answer was a resounding no.

During the celebration of the Argentine team in Qatar, it was possible to see how someone wanted to give a charro hat to the players of the Albicelesteso that they put Mexico on the map of the most important celebration in the sports scene.

The players of Argentina they refused. In the video that was broadcast on social networks, you can see how one of the elements says: “Chuck it. Give it to Memo Ochoa, fool.”.

Yes, a part of the Mexican fans was hurt, and more when in Russia 2018, some of the elements of France carried one when they were proclaimed champions. The rejection of Mexican culture is something that will never go down well, especially when it has been shown that other figures such as Pelé or Paul Pogba have worn the representative hat.

Mexicanness is an element for which millions could be proud —others will question it but that discussion is separate. But if rejection bothers you, don’t be that guest who isn’t invited to the party.. To raise the country, you have to do it with your own merits, not with the exploits of someone else.

It is necessary to enter more complete points of analysis than just the annoyance for having been “despised”. Why does Mexico have to be present at a celebration of Argentina if it was not a protagonist in the World Cup? What did Mexico do to be able to “be” in the celebration of Lionel Messi and company?

This urgent need to monopolize spaces that do not correspond has led to such symbolic elements being despised.

Argentines have every right to refuse to use foreign articles. It was they who won and it was their country and culture that backed them. It is clear that what they want to show off are their own roots, not those of another country and even less one with which they have lived an intense rivalry for years.

Soccer is a competitive sport, but there is also room for the union between diverse cultures. Nor is it about being senseless patriots, but you have to know that there are moments and spaces in which it is not always possible to be.

It is not the same to exchange shirts or representative items between fans or players, than wanting to impose a cultural symbol in such an important celebration that is not even our own.

Argentina’s fans celebrated their third world star and there was no need to “include” another country in their celebrations- (Photo: Diego Radames/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Let’s think. If Mexico were to win the World Cup at some point in history, Would any of the players celebrate with the Argentine symbols or any other country? And if it does, what response would it have from public opinion? The triumph of the Tri, As remote as it may be, it is the moment in which a charro hat does have the official invitation to be there.

Now, what would happen if a Mexican player, who shares a bond with another nation, celebrates with something representative of the other culture and not his own, wouldn’t public opinion label him as “not very Mexican”?

It is nice to know that Mexico is a country that makes itself felt and is present in unexpected places, but it will not always be well received, and that is normal. Besides, as long as there is compliance with secondary roles in the festivities there will never be a real demand to be the protagonists.

