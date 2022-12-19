Vega takes a break in his career due to “a physical health problem that requires more tests and rest”

The singer Vega has had to take a break in her professional career for health reasons. At 43 years old, she is facing new problems after having spoken openly about the bipolar disorder that she suffers from. “And suddenly one day everything looks blurry. You count the days, months and years that you have been pushing forward to save the remaining furniture and you come across the reality that a mirror returns to you. One that doctors put where your physical health hangs by a thread that supports what is left of you“, he began by saying next to this black and white photo in which he appears with his inseparable guitar. “Life obliges, to continue living. I need a few months to recover from a physical health problem that requires further testing and rest“He added without specifying what the ailment he suffers from.

The singer Vega takes a break in her career for health reasons

The artist says goodbye to her audience for a season after a “wonderful” tour. “I have enjoyed you to more than I could”, she has assured her. However, she knows that so much effort has taken its toll on her because she faced these concerts “with pain not attended to on my part.” “I left my heart in each scenario, today I know that my health is a bit too. My willpower and the courage that characterizes me, a team that made everything easy as always, made it possible. Sometimes an extreme tolerance for pain causes you to pull and pull until the body breaks. I’ll stick it however I can, that’s all“He has explained to all his followers with his characteristic naturalness.

The singer Vega with her family

This setback has meant that the commitments he had for the coming months have been postponed. “It makes me extremely sad, especially the concert in León with all its tickets sold out”, he lamented, while setting a date for his reappearance: April 21 in the capital of Leon. “ANDI’m sure it will be the best medicine“.

Vega has apologized for the inconvenience and has thanked his fans for their understanding. “I return to the nest“, has affirmed, a safe place formed by her husband, the businessman from Estrella Galicia, José María Rivera, and his daughter Noa. “Happy Holidays to all, enjoy your family and friends. I wish you health, much love and empathy. See you soon. V. “, she has finished her.