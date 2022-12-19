“Two years ago you were in Defense and Justice”

Enzo Fernández broke after consecrating himself with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup – Credits: @Captura

In an interview after the 2022 World Cup final, Enzo Fernandez He was moved by the consecration and spoke about his football news. Through tears, he Benfica midfielder thanked all his relatives and did not hide his joy at being World Champion and for the rapid growth he had in his career and his level in a short time.

After a dramatic finale in which Argentina prevailed on penalties against France, the moments of celebration and relief arrived. The award gave the picture of Lionel Messi with the World Cupone of the most anticipated not only by fans of the albiceleste but also by almost the entire world of football.

In the midst of the celebrations for the consecration in the world After 36 years, it was the turn of the statements for the footballers of the squad. One of the most requested was Enzo Fernandezwho got the title in the albiceleste and received the award best young player of Qatar 2022.

Visibly moved, in dialogue with TyC Sports, the former river player He was consulted for his rapid soccer progress and the short time that passed between his stage in Argentine soccer and this moment. “I want to ask you, how do you do? You are 21 years old. Two and a half years ago you were in Defense and Justice“, the journalist told him.

From this opening of the dialogue, the footballer of the Argentine national team he couldn’t help but break. “I was born like this, God gave me a gift to be here and have the chance to win a World Cup with my country that is priceless,” he began.

Along the same lines, he described the emotion he is experiencing and mentioned his relatives, present at the Lusail stadium, as his great accompaniment in these hours: “There is nothing cuter than this. My family in the stands: my daughter, my wife, my brothers, my parents. All my family here watching me is something that I will never forget again in my life. I’m going to take it in my heart”.

Enzo Fernández debuted in River at the beginning of 2020when Marcelo Gallardo sent him to the pitch against Liga de Quitoin a match corresponding to the Libertadores Cup. In the middle of that year, he was loaned for a season to Defense and Justicewhere he managed to have continuity and demonstrated his good football level.

In addition to being a key player on the squad of Hernan Crespomanaged to be champion of the Copa Sudamericana 2020 with the “Halcón” by Florencio Varela. Enzo played as a starter in the final of the continental tournament, where his team beat Lanús 3-0.

In the middle of 2021, Gallardo asked for his return and the steering wheel returned to the “millionaire” where he found more playing time and managed to settle down. From the good performance of him, to mid-2022 he was transferred to Benfica, where he currently plays. By dint of good presentations, he made a place as a regular in the Portuguese team and then he did the same in the Argentine team to become world champion.

