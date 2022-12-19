The World Cup awards: Messi, Ballon d’Or for Qatar-2022

Doha, Qatar.

Lionel Messiworld champion with Argentina, with seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament, was chosen this Sunday as the best player in the final and the Qatar World Cup 2022seconded in the individual awards by his compatriots Enzo Fernández, the best young player, and Emiliano Martínez, best goalkeeper, as well as Kylian Mbappé as the best scorer, with eight goals. It's Messi's World Cup. In his fifth and last adventure in the tournament, as the most definitive player, as the engine of Argentina's reunion with the top of the world, 36 years after the triumph in Mexico in 1986 with Diego Armando Maradona.

Messi emotionally collected the trophy as the best footballer of Qatar 2022, in which he took over from Luka Modric, the winner in Russia 2018, in his farewell to the World Cups, from which he also leaves as the player with the most matches in history, with 26. Messi did not deprive himself of giving the World Cup a kiss when he passed by after receiving his Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappe was the Silver Ball, while Luka Modric was the Bronze Ball.

Argentina obtained two other individual mentions: for Enzo Fernández, key in Lionel Scaloni’s scheme in the qualifiers, it was the best young man; for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and in the final, that of the best goalkeeper. The Golden Boot for the best scorer went to Mbappé, amid the grief of the defeat. Since 2002, with Ronaldo Nazario with Brazil, nobody had reached eight goals in the final phase of the competition. The Silver Boot went to Messi, with seven goals. The Bronze one went to Olivier Giroud, with four.

The Fair Play Trophy, the most sporting team in the World Cup, went to the England team. Next, the players of the French team paraded, who received the silver medal. Then it was the turn of the Albiceleste. The 26 Lionel Scaloni players were parading before the authorities, in charge of hanging the medals.