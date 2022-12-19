The millionaire prize that Argentina takes for winning the World Cup

The Argentine National Team was proclaimed this Sunday as champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022 after beating France in a penalty shootout (4-2) in an epic final at the Lusail stadium, where they finished 3-3 in the 120 minutes they played.

The new monarch not only managed to lift his third World Cup in his history, but he has also won the millionaire prize awarded by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

FIFA has disbursed a total of 440 million dollars in rewards during the World Cup, which this Sunday culminated after the first definition of the World Cup in the Middle East.

Activate your registration account to have access to unlimited browsing

HOW MANY MILLIONS DID ARGENTINA POCKET?

By reaching the decisive stage for the title, the teams of Argentina and France secured a minimum figure of 30 million dollars. However, the winner will receive an additional 12 million dollars, it was indicated.