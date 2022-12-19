Didier Deschamps He spoke without speaking too much at the press conference prior to the grand final between Argentina and France of this World Cup in Qatar 2022. It seems that he is uncomfortable. That there are questions that you don’t like. But he always answers. What she wants, of course.

It is that this Saturday before noon in Qatar the coach of Les Bleus avoided giving details about the health of the players who contracted the damn camel flu -in the afternoon he worked with the 24 footballers he has available- and he praised Kylian Mbappé in measure. Without saying it, he ended up lowering the blind on his return. Triumphant? of Karim Benzema and also made it clear that he will do everything possible for his team to add the third star beyond the fact that a large part of the soccer planet is making efforts for Lionel Messi to finally lift the cup that he needs to win to become in eternal legend.

“The Argentines and even some French people want Argentina to win, but we are going to make an effort so that it doesn’t happen”Deschamps warned that he is looking for his second consecutive title as DT of France, something that would allow him to equal something that until now only Vittorio Pozzo, coach of Italy champions in 1934 and 1938, had achieved.







Didier Deschamps has the ball. Photo: EFE

Deschamps, on the other hand, avoided commenting on the state of health of Kingsley Coman, Ibrahima Konaté and Raphaël Varanethe three players who did not participate in training on Friday after presenting symptoms of this rare virus that has affected the campus in recent days.

“When I left they were all asleep, I don’t have the latest information, we tried to manage it in the best possible way, calmly,” said the DT before a surprisingly low turnout of journalists in the Virtual Stadium 1 of the FIFA Media Center, in the Qatar National Convention Center.

And he added: “I am not going to go into details, we try to take maximum precautions, adapt and try to take care of ourselves without falling into excesses, in one way or another. If we had not had the virus better, but we manage it as we can”.

In this sense, Deschamps -who was also a world champion as a footballer- explained that all those selected had to overcome inconveniences throughout the competition. And he gave the example of the setbacks that Argentina had to overcome.

“We have been overcoming imponderables, with several injuries and we have advanced. Now we are in the final. We are ready to face it. But I am sure that my Argentine colleague, Lionel Scaloni, also had to face his problems. He lost the first game against Saudi Arabia Each one has his situations”, analyzed.







Didier Deschamps was angry with some questions. Photo: EFE

Secondly, avoided making comparisons about the last World Cup match between France and Argentinafor the round of 16 of Russia 2018, which had his team as the clear winner beyond the tight score (4-3).

“It’s not the same team, they’re not the same players. Here, Argentina has played with six different teams and with six different systems. We have analyzed that, it can be worth it. Although it is always possible that they do something different against us”, assured.

Deschamps recognized that they also await a favorable climate for Argentina in the stands of the Lusail stadium, but pointed out that this will not be what will tip the balance.

“I am aware of the popular support for Argentina, which it has in many competitions. We know that the majority will support them, either because they are Argentine or because they like that team or some of its players,” he predicted.

And it did not stop there: “I think there will be a festive atmosphere. The Argentine people are passionate, they fully support their team, it will be a positive atmosphere. They sing a lot, they are expressive, it is good that there is that atmosphere in a World Cup final. But our opponents are not in the stands, they are on the pitch and they are already enough to create problems for us.”







A moment of relaxation for Didier Deschamps at the press conference. Photo: EFE

What did he say about Mbappé, whom journalists are questioning because he was reluctant to use the microphones? “He needs calm and serenity, and to focus on what is happening on the field. He is in a good disposition, before the start of the competition and since he arrived with us. I have no intention of disturbing his calm or his state of mind. He is focused on the final”.

And about Benzema? He was clear and also showed his anger at the question that was once again asked by a Brazilian journalist: “Does the word pass between foreign journalists? If I don’t answer, they’ll say later that I’m angry. I have players who got injured. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured was Lucas Hernández. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Posing the question about these players is, to say the least, a bit awkward. The group is there. I’m not worried about invites from players, former players or injured players. I don’t know who will be there. We had a group at the beginning and because of what happened we lost three players, with Nkunku at the beginning.”

Lloris’s word







Lloris, in training this Saturday. Photo: AFP

Hugo Lloris can become this Sunday the first captain to lift two world cups, an honor that the Tottenham goalkeeper puts at the service of the team, which he considers prepared to win the World Cup in front of all those who believe that Messi deserves to win it.

“Messi is a great player, we all know what he represents for the history of this sport. But this is France-Argentina, there are more players. And we also want to write our own history,” he said.

And he reinforced his concept of Argentina: “Throughout its history it has always had big names, like Maradona or now Messi and that’s why it always raises a lot of expectations. But when you’re French it’s also important to play in the World Cup final,” he said. .

all available







Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in the last training session in France. Photo: REUTERS

With the return of Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté and Kingsley Coman, sick and absent the day before, the 24 players of the France team were present for the last training session before the final against Argentina at Al Sadd SC’s ground.

The defending champions appeared in full during the first quarter of an hour open to the press Theo Hernández (knee) and Aurelien Tchouameni (hip), sidelined on Friday due to bruises, also returned.

Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot and Coman were the first to feel symptoms of camel flu and that prevented them from playing against Morocco. Then Varane and Konaté, the starting duo in the defense against Morocco, contracted the disease and were “separated” as a precaution.

Doha, Qatar. Special delivery.

