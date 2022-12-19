Outstanding players who can soon change teams thanks to their performance

ESPN presents the revelation players of Qatar 2022, who will not lack offers in the short term

The World Cup Qatar 2022 came to an end with the coronation of Argentina as champion of the world for the third time in history, however, a total of close to 832 registered soccer players paraded through the largest soccer catwalk and some stood out above the rest thanks to their remarkable performance, regardless of the position in which their selection was placed within the competition.

Sofyan Amrabat | Morocco | 26 years | Fiorentina

The holding midfielder stood out in the midfield of the African team thanks to his accuracy in strokes, with more than 85%, and cadence to distribute the ball to his teammates. He also showed himself tireless on the field, as he played every possible minute in seven games and won just over half of his individual duels.

Rumors in the international press highlight a possible move by Sofyan Ambrabat to Spanish football towards Barcelona either Atletico Madrid; the English league sounds the same way with Tottenham.

Amrabat | Gvardiol PA

Azzedine Ounahi | Morocco | 22 years | Angers

The midfielder played inside on the right and, along with Amrabat, stood out in his third of the field thanks to more than 83% accuracy in his passes and offensive contribution to the team, although he did not assist or score. In total, he played 571 minutes in seven games.

In football, the European media point out that the possible destination of ounahi is in English football with wolverhampton, Sheffield United Y Leicester City; is also mentioned Inter, Barcelona Y Seville.

ANP

Sofiane Boufal | Morocco | 29 years | Angers

In addition to the spotlight that he attracted for dancing with his mother on the court as a celebration after beating Portugal and advancing to the semi-final, the African left winger stood out thanks to his dribbling and explosiveness down the flank.

Moroccan Sofiane Boufal dances with a member of her family celebrating the win over Portugal Getty Images

Josko Gvardiol | Croatia | 20 years | RB Leipzig

The central defender showed that in his short game he is capable of deftly marking the best players in the world, Lionel Messi included, and can also make a difference on the scoreboard with an aerial game from set pieces, like against Morocco with a colorful ‘popcorn’ goal.

The international press points out that the defender is desired by Chelseaas well as by Manchester City, Manchester Utd Y Real Madrid.

Josko Gvardiol in action during Croatia’s qualifying against Japan at the World Cup in Qatar EFE/EPA

Dominik Livakovic | Croatia | 27 years | Dynamo Zagreb

The goalkeeper registered an imabtida fence before Morocco Y Belgiumconceded seven goals in as many games and saved four of eight penalties to which he was subjected, including the shootout that Brazil will not forget for a long time, as he became the key man in eliminating the South American team in the quarterfinals.

In recent days, a possible transfer of the goalkeeper to the Bayern Munichbecause the starting goalkeeper of the club, Manuel Neuerbroke his leg skiing, however, the negotiations seem to have cooled over the days.

Livakovic has been key in leading Croatia to the semifinals. EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski

Goncalo Ramos | Portugal | 21 years | benfica

In the records of the center forward with the selection of the quinas, only one friendly match appears against Nigeria prior to being summoned to Qatar 2022However, his inexperience in highly demanding matches was not an obstacle to his ambitions as, as a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo, he scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the round of 16 and took advantage of the 153 minutes he played to show his qualities.

According to information to which ESPN had access, it is expected that Manchester Utd ask about the services of the attacker in the winter market that is coming up in January.

Goncalo Ramos celebrates in Portugal vs. Swiss PA

Enzo Fernandez | Argentinian | 21 years | benfica

The midfielder, Best Youth Player of Qatar 2022was ‘discovered’ by the coaching staff of his team for the duel against Mexico in the group stage because, as a relief, he scored a goal that led him to the undisputed ownership in later games. In his numbers, Fernández also recorded an assist and over 87% in successful passes.

Rumors of interested teams include England with Liverpool or Spain with Real Madrid.

Enzo Fernández celebrates the goal against Mexico in the World Cup Getty Images

As a left winger, the South American youth took possession of his flank and was tireless both in offensive contribution and to defend his field. As far as passes are concerned, the youth gave a remarkable 89% due to his role on the field and contributed a goal for the new world champion.

Getty Images

Cody Gakpo | Netherlands | 23 years | PSV

With just 14 duels as an international, the center forward was a revelation for the selected tulip thanks to the physical power he displayed in the five duels he played as a starter, in addition to the punching and passing game that he reflected in three goals during the competition.

Ruud Van Niestelrooy, coach of the PSVmentioned that Gakpo He has “earned” to leave his club in January and the supposed candidates to sign him are Manchester Utd Y Real Madrid.

Cody Gakpo celebrates the goal of the Netherlands against Qatar in the World Cup Getty Images

Ritsu Doan | Japan | 24 years | Freiburg

The right winger participated in the four duels that the Asian team played in Qatar 2022 and became the executioner of two European powers. The first call for attention to his qualities occurred in his debut against Germany, as it took him four minutes to get on the scoreboard (75′) and he became the initiator of the comeback against the European power. Later, against Spain, he completed the somersault that ensured them the round of 16.

PNA Photo

Louis Chavez | Mexico | 26 years | Pachuca

Of the worst performance of Mexico since Argentina 78, remarkable was the performance of the interior on both sides, with a tireless rhythm of play that he displayed in the 270 minutes that his team played in Asian territory. In addition, he gave away a showy score that became the most powerful of Qatar 2022, as he kicked the ball that reached 121.6 kilometers per hour.

In recent days, ESPN reported that ajax has preference to buy the player’s card, thanks to the agreement that exists with his team, PachucaHowever, no formal offer has been submitted.

Luis Chávez showed his great long and medium distance shot at the World Cup Getty Images

The left-back was one of the most dominating players for the South American team during their run through the group stage, with speed that outpaced his opponents and even scored against NetherlandsHowever, the target did not go up on the scoreboard because one of his teammates obstructed the goalkeeper’s vision and mobility.