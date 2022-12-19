World

Nayib Bukele celebrates Argentina’s triumph with Lionel Messi’s iconic phrase

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 1 minute read

After a month of competitions, the Qatar World Cup has come to an end.

This December 18, was held the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022: Argentina vs. France (3 -3). After 120 minutes of play and a penalty shootout that ended 4-2, the Albiceleste took the trophy under the command of Lionel Messiwho played the last World Cup of his career.

the illusion of the long-awaited third star came true at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar; with ‘El Diez’ taking the title of the Best Player of the Tournament. Minutes after the final whistle, The reactions were swift and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, was one of the first to celebrate the triumph of Lionel Scaloni’s team with one of the most iconic phrases of the competition.

Nayib Bukele celebrates Argentina’s triumph with Lionel Messi’s iconic phrase

The President of El Salvador took to his official twitter account to celebrate in the purest style of Lionel Messi and his iconic phrase: “What are you looking at silly? Go there!”. So far, Bukele’s tweet has more than six thousand retweets and almost 33 thousand likes.

It may also interest you: Lionel Messi is enshrined in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and gives the third star to Argentina

“What are you looking at silly?” causes furor in Argentina… And the world!

Messi’s iconic phrase was born through an interview with the Argentine chain TYC Sports, where he is seen addressing the Netherlands striker, Wout Weghorst: “What are you looking at, silly? Go there, silly”, he is heard saying in the middle of the conversation with the television station.

It was a matter of minutes for the midfielder’s phrase went viral and went around the world, to the degree of immortalize themselves in tattoos, as well as unofficial merchandise. Currently, and after the triumph of the Albiceleste, the “What are you looking at silly?” has become synonymous with celebration.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Argentina cries, the moving cry of Messi and all his teammates after being world champions

2 weeks ago

This will be the opening of the 2022 World Cup: Find out the schedules by country and the artists of the opening show of the World Cup in Qatar | Soccer | Sports

November 20, 2022

Putin’s new land annexation is dangerous for Ukraine and the world

September 30, 2022

After its defeat in Kherson, Russia declared Guenichesk as the “temporary capital” of the region

November 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button