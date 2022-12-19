After a month of competitions, the Qatar World Cup has come to an end.

This December 18, was held the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022: Argentina vs. France (3 -3). After 120 minutes of play and a penalty shootout that ended 4-2, the Albiceleste took the trophy under the command of Lionel Messiwho played the last World Cup of his career.

the illusion of the long-awaited third star came true at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar; with ‘El Diez’ taking the title of the Best Player of the Tournament. Minutes after the final whistle, The reactions were swift and the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, was one of the first to celebrate the triumph of Lionel Scaloni’s team with one of the most iconic phrases of the competition.

Nayib Bukele celebrates Argentina’s triumph with Lionel Messi’s iconic phrase

The President of El Salvador took to his official twitter account to celebrate in the purest style of Lionel Messi and his iconic phrase: “What are you looking at silly? Go there!”. So far, Bukele’s tweet has more than six thousand retweets and almost 33 thousand likes.

“What are you looking at silly?” causes furor in Argentina… And the world!

Messi’s iconic phrase was born through an interview with the Argentine chain TYC Sports, where he is seen addressing the Netherlands striker, Wout Weghorst: “What are you looking at, silly? Go there, silly”, he is heard saying in the middle of the conversation with the television station.

It was a matter of minutes for the midfielder’s phrase went viral and went around the world, to the degree of immortalize themselves in tattoos, as well as unofficial merchandise. Currently, and after the triumph of the Albiceleste, the “What are you looking at silly?” has become synonymous with celebration.