Marcus Thuram will make history if he wins with France; Lilian did it 1998 Halftime

The World Cup is usually capricious, since not everyone can win it. Throughout history, many players considered legends could not lift it.

This is the case of Lionel Messi, who everything indicates that It will be his last World Cup and, if he does not defeat France this Sunday, he would join the list of players who could not lift it.

However, there are other success stories that are enviable, and should Les Beus clinch their third FIFA title, a family will be able to boast that two of its members were world champions.

It is about the Thuram, since in France 98 Lilian was part of the generation that gave the Gauls their first world trophy, entering the history of their country.

Now his eldest son, Marcus, is part of Didier Deschamps’ squad that is looking for the two-time championshipTherefore, if they did, it would be the first time that father and son achieved the world title.

Talent in the blood

What position does Marcus have?

The eldest of Thuram’s sons plays as a striker for Borussia Mönchengladbachwhere he has stood out for what was considered to be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

He has four games in the Middle East competition, registering 68 minutes and no goals, but given Olivier Giroud’s doubt, the door could be opened for him to start.

What did Lilian gain with France?

The former central defender was one of the pillars of Les Bleus and practically won everything with them: World Cup, Euro Cup and two Confederations.