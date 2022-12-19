Lionel Messi is crowned world champion for the first time in his career

Follow the minute by minute

data and history

Argentina and France played 3 times in World Cups. In 1930 Argentina won 1-0 (the albiceleste’s absolute debut in the World Cup), in 1978 Argentina won 2-1 and in 2018 France won 4-3.

They met 12 times in their overall history, with 6 wins for Argentina, 3 for France and 3 draws. There were 9 duels in friendlies and 3 in World Cups.

Argentina will play its 59th World Cup match against Uefa rivals. In 58 games he has recorded 24 wins, 15 draws and 19 losses.

France will play its 17th match against Conmebol rivals in the Fifa World Cups. In 16 games he had 7 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.

Argentina’s last win against France was in a friendly in 2009 with Diego Maradona as coach. Jonás Gutiérrez and Messi scored the goals.

Previous

The last duel of the World Cup in Qatar will be played this Sunday at the Lusail stadium, one of the largest stages of this event, which brought together millions of fans. The Argentina of Lionel Messi It will be measured against the France of Kylian Mbappé, two teammates who on this occasion will be staunch rivals who will seek the third crown for their nations.

Messi dreams of finally lifting the World Cup, which has been elusive in recent editions, being 2014 the closest when his team fell to Germany by the slightest difference.

For his part, Mbappé, at just 23 years old, is looking for his second crown consecutively and a new blow to Argentina, a team that was its victim in 2018 when they met in the round of 16.

Mbappe and Messi. – Photo: Getty Images/FIFA/FIFA

“For eternity”, headlines this Sunday the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, speaking of the “challenge of a lifetime” for Messi. And it is that the seven times Ballon d’Or can make possible “the dream of all Argentines and the possibility of ending 36 years of frustrations” in World Cups, remember The nation.

The duel with Mbappé retains the attention of the newspaper Clarion: about “the other final” between “the star who is already a legend against the crack who goes out of his way to inherit his throne.”