Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé: the gestures that were crossed in the final, video – Qatar 2022 World Cup

Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé have emerged as the two big stars of the World Cup in Qatar, in which other big names have not met expectations or have been below expectations Leo Messi (ARG), right to Olympus He arrived with the intention of winning the last big title that he was missing and from his last World Cup he came out with all the objectives achieved.

At the age of 35, Messi led Argentina to its third World Cup, which will forever be associated with his name, just like the one in 1986 will have that of Diego Maradona.

Second top scorer in the competition, the “flea” opened the scoring in five of the seven games, including the final against France. Kylian Mbappé (FRA), records with disappointment.

The Golden Boot for top scorer in the World Cup did not serve to drown out the disappointment of Kylian Mbappé, who was not satisfied with less than the final victory.

About to turn 24, the player who was following in Pelé’s footsteps suffered a severe setback, but he made it clear that there is a star for a while and that the nearest future will be written with the ink of his deeds.

Luka modric (CRO), the incombustible Croatian lung At 37 years old and with much speculation about his international retirement, Luka Modric once again led Croatia to the World Cup podium, albeit one step below runner-up in 2018, albeit with feats such as Brazil’s elimination in rooms.

