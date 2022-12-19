LeBron James surrenders to Lionel Messi

After the resolution of the final of the Soccer World Cup in Qatar 2022, Lebron Jamesstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted a series of emojis about Lionel Messithe best player of the international contest.

Among the emojis chosen by the basketball player is that of the goat, with which James alludes to the fact that Messi is the best soccer player in history. The tweet ended with two applause.

The Argentine star scored the first, at 23′, and the third goal, at 108′, of your selection. In addition, he hit his shot during the penalty shootout by deceiving the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

With the triumph, Argentina obtained the third FIFA championship in history. After seven games Messi participated in 10 goals for the Blue and Whites with seven goals and three assists. The PSG striker made 21 key passes and was involved in a goal every 69 minutes.

Praise Mbappé

For his part, Kylian Mbappé was the architect of the three French goals. First, he forced extra time with a brace at 80′ and 81′. Later, he tied the game at 118 ‘and forced the definition from 11 steps.

With this in consideration, James also dedicated a tweet to the 23-year-old star.. “WOW!!!!!!!! MBAPPE” accompanied by four fire emojis.