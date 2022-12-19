Justin Turner signs for two seasons with the Red Sox
The Red Sox reached an agreement Sunday with veteran infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner, according to a report by ESPN’s Jon Lee and Jeff Passan. The club has not confirmed the agreement, which would be for two years and US$22 million.
Turner started the 2022 season slowly, hitting just .168/.226/.242 with one home run in his first 26 games. While that production raised some questions around the 37-year-old veteran, it quickly turned the tide.
Over his last 102 games since May 10, Turner has hit .306/.380/.488 with 12 home runs, 32 doubles and 68 RBIs. That .868 OPS ranked him 13th among major leaguers during that span, ranking just behind Austin Riley and Pete Alonso and ahead of Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado.
However, the Dodgers decided not to exercise the club’s $16 million option for 2022, paying him $2 million in compensation.
In Boston, Turner will probably spend most of his time at baseman or first baseman, since Rafael Devers owns the hot corner. The Red Sox thus found a replacement for JD Martinez, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers.