Jennifer Lopez teaches us how to use elephant leg pants to look elegant at Christmas

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the celebs that we love the most for her impressive outfits that always set trends and, once again, she has just given us another fashion class when she modeled a elephant leg pants in khaki, which is perfect to look elegant at Christmas.

The diva from the Bronx wore a very casual, yet elegant outfit, ideal for a special dinner with friends or a family Christmas or New Year’s Eve dinner in the office or with coworkers. So if you were looking for the ideal look for these events that are already at the door, we recommend that you check out the proposal from Ben Affleck’s wife.

Related news

The Bronx diva wears very elegant outfits | IG: @jlo

Jennifer Lopez wears elephant leg pants that give away a wasp waist

In the images that the famous shared on her Instagram account, we could see her wearing a casual but sophisticated outfit, ideal for the office inn. Jennifer Lopez chose khaki elephant leg pants, which she gives her as a gift wasp waist and that combined perfectly with a light brown sweater.

Remember that you shouldn’t be afraid to combine a practically monochromatic outfit, as it is one of the favorite trends of celebs for this fall-winter season and it will probably be in trend in 2023.

JLo wears elephant leg pants in khaki tone | IG: @jlo

Also read: Kate del Castillo teaches us how to wear the perfect golden pants to show off a flat abdomen at 50

The 53-year-old singer and actress wore makeup in neutral tones and opted for white acrylic nails that are super trendy. In addition, she wears balayage highlights that give light to her face and rejuvenate instantly.

Elephant leg pants will make you look taller because they are perfect to wear with platform shoes without anyone noticing. So if you are short, take advantage of this fashion trick to gain a few inches and look elegant, much like JLo, at the next parties. You dare?