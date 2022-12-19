Canelo Álvarez’s message for the Argentine team after winning the World Cup

Boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez

Saúl Canelo Álvarez Mexican boxer had an unexpected reaction to the triumph and consecration of the Argentine team in Qatarafter the “altercation” that he had had with Lionel Messi due to a non-existent gesture from the captain.

“Many congratulations Argentina, they deserved it”, were the words that Canelo dedicated to the team led by Lionel Scaloni. His publication quickly gained notoriety among Internet users, reaching more than 46,000 “likes” and 18,000 “retweets” in a few hours.

Congratulations Argentina, they deserved it 🫶 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 19, 2022

Canelo and an unfounded anger with Messi

After the match between Argentina and Mexico in the group phase, a match that the Albiceleste won by two goals, the multi-time super middleweight world champion accused Messi of wearing the shirt of the Mexican soccer team to “clean the floor”.

Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? May I pray to God that I don’t find him! Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico, ”he wrote. In the hours following the “controversy”, Canelo continued to attack the Argentine star.

Canelo Álvarez threatened Messi for allegedly kicking the Mexico shirt

Meanwhile, footballers like his compatriot Miguel Layún, the Argentine Sergio Agüero or the Spanish Cesc Fábregas sought to make him see that he could be wrong. It was not until three days later that the man born in Guadalajara admitted his mistake.

“These last days I was carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn ”, he maintained on Twitter.

