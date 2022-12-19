Argentina wins the World Cup: what is the bisht, the black and gold tunic with which Messi received the World Cup

Drafting

At 35, Lionel Messi achieved his biggest sporting dream: lifting the World Cup.

He did it after providing Argentina with the talent, the passes and the goals necessary to be crowned the best team in Qatar 2022.

After La Albiceleste’s victory in a penalty shootout against France 3(4)-3(2), it was time to award the trophies in a ceremony led by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Enzo Fernández was awarded as the best young player, while Emiliano Martínez was the best goalkeeper and Messi the best player.

And the moment that all Argentines were waiting for arrived: the delivery of the World Cup to the captain.

It was then that the emir of qatar you put Messi in a semi-transparent tunic black and gold colors.

And with this garment the Argentine star raised the cup together with his teammates, starring in the image that will remain engraved in the history of Argentina and world football.

The tunic is called bisht and it has a very important meaning for the Qataris.

“It is a garment for an official occasion and is used for celebrations,” Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Qatar World Cup organizing committee, told BBC Sport.

“This was a celebration of Messi”, he pointed out, adding that putting the bisht it was “an opportunity to show the world our Arab and Muslim culture.”

Usually made of camel hair and goat wool, this tunic used for more than 2.000 years.

The garment displays status in royalty and high religious hierarchy not only in Qatar but in other Arab countries, and is also worn at ceremonial events such as traditional festivals and weddings, where the father puts it on the son before getting married.

Ministers and other Qatari authorities also usually wear it on the emirate’s National Day, which is celebrated precisely this Sunday, December 18.

However, in Qatar only a person can always carry it: Emir Al Thani, who is the supreme authority of the country.

Caption, It is common to see the emir dressed in a bisht.

Thus, dressing Messi with the bisht It was, according to some analysts, a way to recognize him as the highest exponent in the football hierarchy.

It is unknown if it was a spontaneous act or agreed with FIFA, known for its little flexibility when it comes to allowing deviations from the protocol.

In any case, it has aroused a lot of curiosity and also some criticism from those who believe that having put an Arab tunic on it has somehow tarnished the most important photo of Messi’s lifenot only because of its unusual appearance but also because it partially covered the shield of Argentina.