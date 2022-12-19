World

Argentina wins the World Cup: what is the bisht, the black and gold tunic with which Messi received the World Cup

Messi kisses the cup

image source, Getty Images

At 35, Lionel Messi achieved his biggest sporting dream: lifting the World Cup.

He did it after providing Argentina with the talent, the passes and the goals necessary to be crowned the best team in Qatar 2022.

After La Albiceleste’s victory in a penalty shootout against France 3(4)-3(2), it was time to award the trophies in a ceremony led by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

image source, Reuters

Enzo Fernández was awarded as the best young player, while Emiliano Martínez was the best goalkeeper and Messi the best player.

