Entertainment

Actor from ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ has slept on the floor as an immigrant – Entertainment – Culture

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 8 3 minutes read

close


close

Andres Felipe Martinez

Andrés Felipe Martínez (right) also acted in the play ‘Estado Civil Infiel’.

Andrés Felipe Martínez (right) also acted in the play ‘Estado Civil Infiel’.

The famous actor decided to go to seek better luck in the United States.

A difficult personal financial situation led actor Andrés Felipe Martínez to go to the United States to seek better luck so they can send money to their children.

Martínez is remembered for having played Malcolm in the novel ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’the Elizondos’ servile butler when Gabriela decided to marry Fernando Escandón.

With the arrival of the pandemic, as happened to so many people, Martínez decided to sell a large part of his belongings to go to work outside of Colombiaas revealed to the show business show La Red de Caracol Televisión.

(Read also: “Heaven receives an angel,” says Jessica Cediel for the death of her father)

The actor also of plays such as “Unfaithful Marital Status” said that he has bequeathed to clean houses and that he now works in a shipping company.

“I decided to take the risk and came to settle legally, so I already have social security and a work permit,” said Martínez.

He added that he is trying to find a “talent visa” and that because of his children he has gained strength to carry out hard work.

(You may be interested: ‘I can’t imagine God telling me to give him 10%’: Alberto Linero)

“I am doing this for my children, surely if I did not have my children I would be in Colombia… Here you suffer a lot, the conditions are very difficultbut there is a big difference: while in my country doing a job like the one I did last year, it didn’t give me enough to eat, here it does”, he noted.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 8 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Dalia Durán blocks Lucía de la Cruz LIVE by John Kelvin: “She says she doesn’t know me but I went to her mother’s wake” | Magaly Tv La Firme | entertainment | SHOWS

November 8, 2022

“I’m ready”, Jane Fonda confesses not being afraid of death after cancer diagnosis

November 17, 2022

Netflix: the movie that will leave you breathless and the most watched in Argentina

November 17, 2022

5 PHOTOS of Stephanie Salas that show why she WON the heart of Humberto Zurita

September 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button