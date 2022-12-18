“Winning two cups in six months is very important for Olimpia”

2022-12-17

“Going back to La Ceiba to play a final is very nice. Thank God we were able to raise the glass and now to enjoy with the family, that we have a nice Christmas and enjoy calmly. So she started talking Jerry Bentson with DIEZ in full celebration of the 35th title with the olympia.

The striker and captain of the merengue was extremely happy since they managed to beat Motagua and thus they celebrated the obtaining of a new trophy in the rich history of the olympiathe most successful and important club in Honduras.

“Always winning a cup and playing a clásico is very nice, it feels better to win a cup by winning a clásico and the truth is that it was a great game. We must also congratulate Motagua because it is a team that plays very well and it makes it difficult for us, but today we played a good game and we did it ”, he explained.

And it is that Bengtson does not hide the purposes that the team set for itself at the beginning of the championship, he is sincere in arguing that the squad promised to win the double and in the end they achieved it, closing a dream semester.