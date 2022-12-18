The record that Messi “invented”

Lionel Messi He became the first footballer, in the entire history of the World Cup, to score in all phases of the same tournament.

The ’10’ scored in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinal and in the final, with the penalty against France. Of the seven games that Argentina played in Qatar 2022, they only did not score in one: against Poland in the first round, where the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny he covered a penalty.

The only player who had scored in all rounds, including the final, was the Brazilian Jairzinho in Mexico 1970. However, 16 teams participated in that tournament and the round of 16 was not played.

The unique record of jairzinho is that he scored in the six games that Brazil played in that World Cup, where they won the three-time championship after beating Italy 4-1 in the final played at the Azteca stadium.

In Sweden 1958, the French Just Fontaine he also scored in the six games France played, but did not play in the final, as he played the duel for third place, in which he scored four goals against Germany.

The Italian salvatore schillaci in 1990, the Croatian David Suker in 1998 and the Brazilian ronaldo in 2002, they also scored in six separate games. The first two scored in all the phases they played, until the duel for third place that corresponded to them to play.

In the case of the ‘Fenómeno’, he scored in six of Brazil’s seven games on their way to the title in Korea-Japan 2002, including a brace against Germany in the final. He only didn’t score in the quarter-finals, in a 2-1 win over England.