The REASONS Prince William will NEVER be able to forgive Harry and Meghan Markle

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was reunited, during these days of mourning the two princes, sons of Lady Di, could be seen very close together in the company of their wives, however, after the resignation of Harry and Markle to the crown between brothers there has been great tension. According to some sources close to British royalty, there are certain reasons for which he prince william never may forgive to its Harry Already Meghan Markle.

According to information shared by Katie Nicholl, author of the book The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, after the famous Megxit, when the prince Harry Y Meghan Markle renounced their title members of the royalty, the family of the prince william It was exposed before all the media focus, which was not to the liking of the Duke.

Related news

The reasons why Prince William will never be able to forgive Harry and Meghan Markle

For many years, Lady Di’s children had a very good relationship and had always been very close, which is why the prince william he always thought that he could count on his younger brother’s support no matter what the situation. However, all this changed after Harry got married with Meghan Markle and with whom he made the decision to resign from the British royal family.

Well, in an interview that Kate Middleton offered to the Daily Mail, the wife of the prince william He assured that a reconciliation between brothers is a possibility that is visualized very distant. Well, after Megxit, his firstborn have been completely exposed to the media focus.

This is one of the main reasons for which he prince william never may forgive a Harry Y Meghan Markle, because after his resignation from the royal family, the duke made all the attention focus on the family of the prince of Wales, on his wife Kate Middleton, who until now has been his only support. The tension between brothers grew after the controversial interview offered by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the journalist Oprah Winfrey.

And it is that in this interview Harry Y Meghan Markle They made strong statements in which they “attacked” the royal family, and also accused them of being racists for making derogatory comments towards Meghan while she was pregnant with Archie. After this, the relationship between brothers became more fractured, and this is another of the reasons for which he prince william never may forgive to your brother.

Prince William explodes at Harry after departure from the royal family

After the premiere of the last chapters of the docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ on Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared new statements and revelations regarding the royal family. Among these events, Prince Harry He recounted the time his brother William was excited when he told him of his decision to leave his responsibilities as prince, a reaction he never expected to receive from the Prince of Wales.

“It was terrifying that my brother yelled at me,” were the statements made by the prince Harry in the behind-the-scenes interview of the Netflix docuseries. Well, after this, the royal family focused on supporting William more than the Dukes of Sussex because they did not receive the protection they expected; however after this Meghan Markle and the prince were able to rebuild their lives in Los Angeles.