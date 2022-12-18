Business

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate dawns

Today Saturday December 17, 2022, the dollar trades at 19.7870 pesos per unit, with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of the Banxico yesterday Friday, the dollar ended up trading at 19.8289 pesos per unit.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8289 Sell: $19.8289
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.31
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.65 – Sell: $20.05
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.15
  • IXE: Buy: $18.65 – Sell: $19.95
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.71
  • Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.05
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.20
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $21.46
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at $16,691 with a downward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.94 pesos, for $24.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

