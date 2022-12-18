Sports

Milton Caraglio returns to Mexico to play with the VenadosHalftime

CDMX /

After leaving the mexican soccer in 2021, the 34-year-old Argentine striker, Milton Caragliowill be back in Aztec territory with a new opportunity in the search to vindicate itself, since it has been declining in recent years.

The Venados de Yucatán, from the Liga Expansión MX, announced the signing of the experienced attackerwho will now report to Bruno Marioni.

“HELLO, MILTON CARAGLIO! An agreement has been reached with the striker to reinforce the Astado attack after he passes the medical exams. Welcome to Yucatan!”, reported the club.

Venados has been one of the constant teams in recent tournaments to qualify for the Liguillas, where in the Opening 2022 they stayed in the quarterfinal round when they fell against the black lionsso they hope to make the leap in quality during the Clausura 2023.

Milton Caraglio and his time in Mexico

Caraglio debuted with Rosario Central in 2006 and 10 years later he had his first experience as part of the dorados of sinaloa who were, at that time, in the First Division. From there he signed for Tijuana, Atlas and Cruz Azulbut he was never able to establish himself as the team’s top scorer.

For 2021 he returned to Argentina with Rosario, but he did not end up establishing himself and his last club was saint Louisof the Second Division of Chile.

